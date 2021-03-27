Rust’s hat trick leads Penguins past Islanders 6-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust got his fourth career hat trick as the Pittsburgh Penguins cooled off the New York Islanders 6-3. Sidney Crosby added a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 29 shots as Pittsburgh pulled within two points of New York and Washington for first place in the crowded East Division. New York rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin saw his 8-game winning streak come to an end. Sorokin was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on nine shots.