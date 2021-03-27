Some Alaska Costco shoppers say ravens steal their groceries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaska Costco shoppers say they’ve had their groceries stolen by ravens in the store parking lot. The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that Matt Lewallen said ravens swooped in to steal a short rib from his cart as he was packing groceries into his car. Lewallen says the piece of meat was about 4-by-7 inches large — a sizable meal for a sizable bird. The Daily News reported that five other customers say ravens tried or succeeded in taking their groceries. Rick Sinnott, a former wildlife biologist with the state fish and game department, says hundreds of ravens fly to Anchorage in the winter for food.