Sports Overtime: Week 2 – Saturday
(WBNG) -- Check out scores from a busy day filled with spring football, Binghamton baseball and softball.
FINAL SECTION IV FOOTBALL SCORES:
Johnson City - 14 (1-1), Chenango Valley - 27 (1-1)
Dryden - 6 (0-2), Tioga - 40 (2-0)
Owego - 21 (1-1), Waverly - 0 (0-2)
Whitney Point - 32 (0-2), Walton - 40 (1-1)
Unatego - 50 (1-1), Unadilla Valley - 30 (1-1)
Binghamton baseball:
Game one: Binghamton - 1, UMass Lowell - 14
Game two: Binghamton - 3 (2-4, 2-4 AE), UMass Lowell - 2 (5-10, 4-2 AE)
Binghamton softball:
Game one: Stony Brook - 1, Binghamton - 0
Game two: Stony Brook - 10 (13-5, 2-0 AE), Binghamton - 0 (2-2, 0-2 AE)
ABA playoffs:
Steel City Yellow Jackets - 134, Binghamton Bulldogs - 130