Sports Overtime: Week 2 – Saturday

(WBNG) -- Check out scores from a busy day filled with spring football, Binghamton baseball and softball.

FINAL SECTION IV FOOTBALL SCORES:

Johnson City - 14 (1-1), Chenango Valley - 27 (1-1)

Dryden - 6 (0-2), Tioga - 40 (2-0)

Owego - 21 (1-1), Waverly - 0 (0-2)

Whitney Point - 32 (0-2), Walton - 40 (1-1)

Unatego - 50 (1-1), Unadilla Valley - 30 (1-1)

Binghamton baseball:

Game one: Binghamton - 1, UMass Lowell - 14

Game two: Binghamton - 3 (2-4, 2-4 AE), UMass Lowell - 2 (5-10, 4-2 AE)

Binghamton softball:

Game one: Stony Brook - 1, Binghamton - 0

Game two: Stony Brook - 10 (13-5, 2-0 AE), Binghamton - 0 (2-2, 0-2 AE)

ABA playoffs:

Steel City Yellow Jackets - 134, Binghamton Bulldogs - 130