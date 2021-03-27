The eviction moratorium is expiring. What will Biden do?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is cutting things close on a nationwide eviction moratorium, which is set to expire in less than a week. Housing advocates are expressing confidence that the ban running through March 31 will be extended. But they also warn that the existing moratorium hasn’t been a blanket protection and that thousands of families have still been evicted. Many of these advocates are calling for the moratorium to be strengthened. Meanwhile, a host of lawsuits across the country have sought to chip away at the moratorium’s foundation.