Tonight: Calm before the next storm

TONIGHT: Mainly clear early. Increasing clouds after 3AM. Low of 47 (43-50). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Periods of rain 90%. First round of rain showers starts between 8-10 AM followed by patchy drizzle around noon time. Second round of rain moves in between 2-4PM. Rain tapers from west to east around 6-8PM. Rainfall accumulations between 0.25-0.75". Expect gusty wind conditions. High of 58 (56-61). Winds out of the south, southeast at 10-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The next couple of days are going to be a roller-coaster with all sorts of weather. It will all start with a low pressure tomorrow that will bring rain showers to the region, some will be heavy at times. Accompanying these showers will be gusty wind conditions out of the south, southeast.



Once the cold front associated with this low passes through the region, winds will shift to the west, northwest which will result in the next part of this storm. The possibility of lake effect snow flurries. Snow will not be a big deal. At most, there could be a few locations picking up a trace of snow.