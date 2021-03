PITTSBURGH (AP) — Todd Frazier won’t be a Pittsburgh Pirate after all. The two-time All-Star infielder has opted out of his contract, making him a free agent. The 35-year-old signed a minor-league deal in February that included a clause allowing him to opt out by March 25. Frazier hit .250 with three home runs in 12 spring training games for the Pirates but appeared to be the odd man out with the season opener looming next week.