2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at convenience store

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station. The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting Sunday at a Royal Farms store in Essex was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. The newspaper reported that a body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.