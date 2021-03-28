2 of 3 sex assault cases against ex-police inspector dropped

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charges have been dropped in two of three sexual assault cases against a former Philadelphia police inspector. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Philadelphia district attorney’s office on Friday withdrew the second case against former inspector Carl Holmes Jr. in a week, leaving only one case against him. Holmes was charged in 2019 with sexual assault of three female officers after a grand jury probe concluded that he abused his power after mentoring female officers at the police academy and in other roles. The charges came two years after the city settled a female detective’s sexual harassment lawsuit involving him for $1.25 million.