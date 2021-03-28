Binghamton women’s soccer defeats New Hampshire

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's soccer team used a second half tally to blank New Hampshire Sunday afternoon.

Final score:

Binghamton - 1 (2-1, 2-1 AE), UNH - 0 (5-2, 2-2 AE)

Junior Stefania Piantadosi scored the game winner in the 59th minute. Freshman Emma Colling sent a long ball from midfield to the left side of the box and Piantadosi outmuscled a UNH defender for possession then slotted her shot inside the near post from eight yards.

Junior keeper Haylee Poltorak made three saves for her first shutout of the season and 14th of her career.

Binghamton is back on the road against Vermont Thursday afternoon.