Change a child’s life by becoming a CASA/Voices for Children volunteer

(WBNG) -- Accord NY is currently recruiting Court Appointed Special Advocate, Voice for Children Program volunteers.

Carol Murdie, the CASA Supervisor, said the volunteers are appointed by local judges to advocate for the best interest of children in the family court systems that are subjects of abuse and neglect.

Murdie said the first step to becoming a volunteer is attending a thirty minute info session presented by the NYS Casa Program. Register for the info session here.

After the info session, volunteers can proceed with the application process by emailing accordny@com. You can also contact the local CASA office at 607-724-5153.

The application process includes a significant background check to ensure the safety of the children and pre-service training is required. Training is a 30 hour course.

Once the training is complete, the volunteer takes an oath before a family court judge and is sworn in as a CASA volunteer.

Murdie said being a volunteer is not a huge time commitment and a volunteer typically works one case at a time.

The commitment level is 1 to 2 hours per week on average and a more complex case may require more time.

Murdie said the volunteer is expected to meet with a child or children monthly and perform best interest advocacy.

For more information or to volunteer visit Accord NY's website here.