Edwards Petting Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One local Easter egg hunt made it back to Binghamton this year.

The Edwards Petting Farm in Binghamton hosted their annual Easter egg hunt this weekend in which families could search for eggs, partake in scavenger hunts and raffle contests, observe some farm animals, and even pet horses.

The hunt is special to the Edwards Farm who says their favorite part of the event is seeing the community happy, no matter what age they may be.

Organizers say that they've been planning this weekend for over a year after they had to cancel last year's event.

"I started this as a community service project with my girl scout troops 20 years ago. This is our 19th year and we've only missed one year, that being last year due to covid," explained Jennifer Edwards, Owner of the Edwards Petting Farm.

Edwards Petting Farm adds that they were overwhelmed with excitement by how many people registered. They said the number of participants was around 400 over the two days, adding they still got calls throughout the day from families asking to be squeezed in.

It's an increase from past years, they say, which used to see around 200-250.

Owners add that they love to have people visit and see what farm life is all about.