Floyd family, leaders hold prayer service on eve of trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — National civil rights leaders appeared alongside several family members of George Floyd at a prayer service, hours before opening statements were set to begin in the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd’s death. Several dozen attendees gathered in the benches at Greater Friendship Missionary Church on Sunday night, where preachers led worship, a choir sang and members of Floyd’s family were joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump. The speakers called for justice in Floyd’s death. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Proceedings are scheduled to begin Monday morning.