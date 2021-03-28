Gusty and Snowy?

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered lake effect snow flurries develop after midnight 40%. Low of 30 (27-32). Winds out of the west at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.



MONDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. Gusty. High of 43 (39-47). Winds out of the west, northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Less wind. Low of 29 (25-31). Winds light out of the south.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers will continue to taper off but as they do, winds will pick up out of the west. This will result in lake effect snow flurries developing after midnight. A trace of snow is possible in a few scattered locations.



Clouds will be locked into place heading in to Monday morning. It is not until the afternoon hours when the sun is able to finally emerge. Sunny skies will carry over into Tuesday as temperatures surge into the 60s.



The nice weather does not stick around for long however. By Wednesday, another low pressure in moving into the Southern Tier resulting in rain showers and maybe even some snow.