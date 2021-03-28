Leonard leads Clippers past 76ers in Rivers’ first game back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Terance Mann added a season-high 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 in their first game against former coach Doc Rivers. Rivers led the Clippers for seven seasons and directed them to six playoff appearances. He took the Philadelphia job less than a week after being fired by Los Angeles. Tobias Harris had 29 points for the Sixers, who had a six-game road winning streak snapped. Danny Green added 17 and Shake Milton 16.