Local vendors come together for monthly showcase at The Chalk Market

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Over in Johnson City, The Chalk Market hosted its monthly vendor event which highlights local businesses.

Inside the studio, local artisans and vendors set up booths with their products on display and for purchase.

Items ranged from jewelry to sweet snacks, bows, and CBD essential oils.

Owners of The Chalk Market, Sarah Hannah, and Ashley Bolton, explain that they continue to put on these monthly events after they saw the success of their initial showcase back during the holiday season. They believe it's important for local businesses to support one another.

"We love making new relationships with the other local artists. We know when we started we were depending on other businesses to support us, so we definitely want to be there to support other local [artisans]," said Bolton.

Organizers also say they see a range of people stop by and shop from regulars to new customers to the local businesses' own clientele.

Vendors do have to apply to be featured and owners say that they mix it up with who gets to set up shop -- some booths are first-timers while others have already been there before.

The Chalk Market says their next showcase will be in April.