Motorcyclist hits fire hose on street, dies after crash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist riding past the scene of a fire in north Philadelphia ran over a fire hose, went out of control, and died after a crash. Police said the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after the crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said firefighters had stretched a hose across Broad Street to battle the flames, and the motorcyclist hit the house while heading north near 68th Avenue. WPVI-TV reported that the rider was thrown about 300 feet.