Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Workers for two humanitarian relief agencies say about 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority have fled across the border to Thailand after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position. Sunday was the second day in a row that Myanmar forces bombed territory controlled by the Karen National Union, the leading political body for the Karen minority. The tension at the frontier comes as the leaders of the resistance to last month’s military coup are seeking to have the Karen and other ethnic groups band together and join them as allies, which would add an armed element to their struggle.