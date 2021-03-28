Protestors call for Cuomo’s resignation, officials subpoenaed in investigation

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation due to sexual harassment allegations continue to be heard around the state.

Protesters in New York City on Saturday demanded the Governor resign.

Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that dozens of officials within Cuomo's administration have been subpoenaed by State Attorney General Letitia James. This includes top aide Melissa DeRosa.

Questions continue to swirl around the Governor's handling of New York's COVID-related nursing home data and about reports that the Cuomo family got access to scarce COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic.