Romanian woman, 104, says vaccine “only way” to end pandemic

BUCHAREST (AP) — A 104-year-old Romanian woman has received a second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. Accompanied by family members to Bucharest’s Children’s Palace, Zoea Baltag, born in 1916, welcomed her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and declared it the only way to combat COVID-19. The pandemic had forced the centenarian — whose granddaughter is a doctor and convinced her to get vaccinated — to spend a year physically distancing from close relatives. Now she can’t wait to see her great-grandson and grandchildren in person again.