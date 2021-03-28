Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church hosts annual Easter Bazaar

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Easter events are underway here in the Southern Tier.

The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church hosted its annual Easter Bazaar on Saturday.

The parish welcomed community members to come in and order classic food favorites, like pirogis, or purchase arts, crafts, or jewelry from local vendors.

There were also raffles to win prizes.

Organizers say these traditions have been going on for almost 50+ years.

The Church says they saw a number of people and families that came out to the event, even estimating that the final number was up in the hundreds.

Organizers add they will keep an eye out as they hope to continue with programming and hope to bring back family dinners when available.