San Francisco ‘dope lawyer’ to the stars Brian Rohan dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brian Rohan, who was known as San Francisco’s “dope lawyer” for 1960s counterculture clients such as the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Ken Kesey, has died. He was 84. Rohan’s daughter tells the San Francisco Chronicle that her father died Tuesday at his home in the Bay Area city of Larkspur after a six-year battle with cancer. After defending Kesey for marijuana possession in 1965, Rohan became the go-to attorney for drug charges. Rohan co-founded the Haight Ashbury Legal Organization. Thanks to his association with the Grateful Dead, Rohan also became a music lawyer. He also represented Santana and Jefferson Airplane.