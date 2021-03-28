United Way on local vaccine efforts to reach all communities

(WBNG) -- As the race to vaccinate Americans continues, United Way of Broome County shares an update on what local vaccination efforts are underway to reach all communities, especially those underserved.

United Way says that they are one of the organizations that's part of a local, vaccine initiative which is led by UHS and which works with the Health Equity Task Force.

The goal, they say, is education and outreach, like making sure every individual in the eight counties has access to all information regarding the vaccine and accessibility to the vaccine itself.

United Way says they focus on meeting people where they are and in the communities that they are in.

"In terms of pop-up pods, we're working every single day with New York State, who has been phenomenal through UHS, to really hear what we're saying when we identify an area of need. For example, there was one at the American Civic Association," explained LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director of United Way of Broome County.

Welch went on to say that the pop-up pod was a success and that 258 vaccines were distributed.

However, Welch explains that it's not a "one size fits all" approach. Instead, she says, it's about listening to and understanding certain marginalized communities to find solutions and meet the needs of each community.

United Way adds that UHS offers informational sessions and town hall meetings, which are even conducted in different languages, in order to help reach more people.

For more information, click here.