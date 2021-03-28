Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,

Schuyler, Tompkins and Cortland counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&