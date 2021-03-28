Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&