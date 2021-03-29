Binghamton City Council approves police reform plan after public comment session

(WBNG) -- Ahead of the April 1 deadline, five out of the seven Binghamton City Council members voted to approve the city's police reform plan.

Before getting to a vote, Councilman Joe Burns called for a public comment session to be added to the meeting's agenda. This comes after a public hearing was abruptly ended by Binghamton City Council President Sophia Resciniti over residents using profanity.

In the last-minute public comment session, many residents expressed criticism and disapproval of the plan, even calling on council members to vote 'no'.

"This is not police reform, this is not re-imagining police, it's just really window dressing on maintaining the status quo," said Binghamton resident Mary Clark.

Right before voting, some council members say critical feedback from residents was not incorporated into the final plan. Part of Governor Cuomo's mandate requires collaboration and community input on reform. Councilwomen Aviva Friedman and Angela Riley call the process rushed.

"Yes, there are ideas, but we know that if we craft a plan, there should be measurable objectives. Things that show we truly held to the promise or the guide provided by the governor," said Riley.

Other council members, including Resciniti, say this is just the beginning of the conversation and action to be taken of establishing police reform in Binghamton. The plan now heads to the governor's office.