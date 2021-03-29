‘Check Out Hunger’ campaign provides more than 747,360 meals

(WBNG) -- The Food Bank of the Southern Tier, their grocery partners, and their customers raised enough funds to provide more than 747,360 meals to neighbors in need.

The campaign, which began in January and ran until mid-March, is the Food Bank's largest community centered fundraiser and this year representatives from the Food Bank said they are thrilled with how the community gave back for its 27th year.

Representatives from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier admit that going into the campaign, they didn't know what to expect, as people's shopping habits have changed due to the pandemic, but they are thankful that shoppers continued to show up and support.

"Having that kind of support is extremely humbling. It really shows that the neighbors in the Southern Tier really know how to step up and support those that are facing food insecurity, especially as we continue to see COVID-19 impact our work and the community as a whole," said Katherine Strawser, Community Engagement Manager.

The Food Bank adds that right now, 1 in 9 people in the Southern Tier are food insecure.

In 2020, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier served over 260,000 households.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier said that all donations made during Check Out Hunger stay within the community.

Check Out Hunger is partnered with local grocery stores including Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans, Save-A-Lot, and Horseheads Jubilee Foods.