Concerns over driver safety part of marijuana legalization efforts

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office has said they have mitigation efforts already in play that will help prevent dangerous driving from those impaired by marijuana.

Captain Kate Newcomb said the county is prepared for recreational marijuana legalization when it comes to driver safety.

"We already have some trained drug recognition experts as do other law enforcement agencies in Broome county. We deal with that already, so those laws aren't going to change," Newcomb said.

She said that more car accidents in a state where recreational use of marijuana is legalized may not be the case.

"I think that people who already make those decisions and make those choices to drive while under the influence are already doing it. I don't think that the new laws are going to have that sort of effect," she said.