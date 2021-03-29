Container ship stuck in Suez Canal ‘partially refloated’

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A canal services firm says salvage teams have “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that remains wedged across the Suez Canal, without providing further details about when the vessel would be wedged free. Leth Agencies said early Monday that the modest breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers during spring tide. The firm said it was awaiting confirmation of the refloating from the Suez Canal Authority. The skyscraper-sized Ever Given became stuck in the canal last Tuesday and has held up $9 billion in global trade each day.