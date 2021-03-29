Cortland County man who hasn’t paid NYSEG since 2018 gets arrested

(WBNG) -- Authorities in Cortland County say law enforcement arrested a man for not paying for his natural gas from NYSEG since 2018.

According to a news release, the Cortland County's Sheriff's Office charged 30-year-old Bryan R. Howe of the Village of McGraw, N.Y. with grand larceny in the third degree; a class D felony, criminal mischief in the third degree; a class E felony, and theft of services; a class A misdemeanor.

The Sheriff's Office says NYSEG filed a complaint that Howe made unapproved modifications to meters, piping, and other property owned by the company without its permission.

Authorities noted, with the assistance of NYSEG, law enforcement found that Howe damaged, removed, or modified the company's multiple attempts to prevent his continued use of the natural gas service without payment.

The Sheriff's Office says Howe was arrested on March 28 after a traffic stop and scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on March 31.