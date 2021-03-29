Skip to Content

Egypt orders 8 workers detained after deadly train collision

8:58 am National News from the Associated Press

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered eight rail employees, including two train drivers, to remain in custody for their alleged roles in a deadly crash in the country’s south. Two passenger trains collided Friday in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo. It was the latest in a series of deadly railway accidents that have rocked the country in recent years. General Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy in a statement Monday revised downward the number killed to 18 and 200 injured, including children. On Saturday, Health Minister Hala Zayed had told a news conference that at least 19 people were killed and 185 injured. That number was down from the 32 killed initially announced Friday.

Associated Press

