Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova coach Jay Wright finally ran out of answers against top-seeded Baylor. The Wildcats played their worst half of the season in a 62-51 loss in a South Region semifinal — largely because of the Bears’ stifling defense. They missed all nine 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, matched a season low by scoring only 21 points and gave up 39. Villanova had turnovers on five consecutive possessions during the decisive stretch.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Garrett Owens ran for 105 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown and Duquesne clinched the Northeast Conference regular season title with 20-10 win over Bryant. With the win the Dukes secured a place in the NEC’s conference title game and will get to play that at home for a chance to secure an automatic FCS playoff berth. Daniel Adeboboye ran for a career-high 180 yards on 25 carries scoring the Bulldogs lone touchdown.