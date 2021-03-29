Houghton Mifflin shedding consumer books for $349 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is selling HMH Books & Media, which includes titles by J.R.R. Tolkien and the Curious George children’s series, to News Corp.’s HarperCollins division for $349 million. The deal comes as the publishing industry reshapes itself through consolidation and follows German media giant Bertelsmann’s purchase of rival Simon & Schuster in November. Houghton Mifflin said the deal allows it to focus on its K-12 education business, with schools re-opening as the coronavirus pandemic appears to be waning. Houghton Mifflin, which calls itself the largest K-12 education technology company in the U.S., will also put more emphasis on digital sales.