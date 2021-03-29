Indoor family entertainment reopens at 25% capacity

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Area indoor family entertainment centers were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity over the weekend, but some are saying that the long closure may have been too much.

Kidz Kingdom in Binghamton owner Liya Struchen says that her business was forced to be closed for 54 weeks. Even with restrictions on similar industries loosening weeks or months ago, Struchen says the confusion added to the frustration.

"Every week we see more and more are allowed to reopen, and sometimes there's confusion. They allow gyms to reopen, they allow gymnastics to reopen, but we don't know if we are one of them," Struchen said.

Kidz Kingdom is an indoor playground that targets the winter months as its busiest time. "Being closed in the winter months has a big impact on our revenue and our income," she said.