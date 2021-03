Iowa’s Lee, Minnesota’s Steveson share wrestling’s top award

Iowa’s Spencer Lee and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson have been named winners of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestlers in 2020-21. It marks the first time in the award’s 20-year history that two wrestlers shared the honor. Lee won the Hodge last year and last week he became a three-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds. Steveson won his first heavyweight national title. The winner of the award is determined by fan vote and a committee made up of past winners, retired coaches and select media.