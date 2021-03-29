Man shot to death in food court inside Philadelphia mall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot to death inside a northeast Philadelphia mall, which was locked down with no arrest immediately reported. The 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest just after 5 p.m. Monday in the food court of the Philadelphia Mills mall near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police said the mall was locked down per mall security. No arrest was immediately reported and no weapon had been recovered. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a single shooter reportedly fled the scene.