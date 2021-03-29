North Macedonia: Census postponed due to coronavirus spread

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Political leaders in North Macedonia have agreed to postpone a census planned for the beginning of April due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country and a lack of vaccines. The prime minister said Monday after a meeting with the leader of the main opposition party that they had agreed for the census to be postponed until September. North Macedonia has not conducted a census for nearly 20 years, with the last one carried out in 2002.