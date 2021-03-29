NYSP is searching for missing man with autism

(WBNG) -- New York State Police are asking the public for help with finding a missing man who has autism.

State Police say authorities are looking for 20-year-old Dylan M. Shoemaker.

Police describe him as a white male and 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Authorities say Shoemaker was last seen leaving his residence on Pigeon Hill Road in the town of Fenton around 8:35 p.m. on March 28.

He was last seen wearing black camouflage pants, a red t-shirt and black flannel, police say.

Police say Shoemaker's family believes he could be a danger to himself.

New York State Troopers, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies, Forest Rangers, Park Police, K9 units, a drone, Port Crane Fire Department agencies, and volunteers searched the area Sunday night and are continuing early Monday morning.

If you see Shoemaker please call 9-1-1 or the State Police Kirkwood barracks at 607-775-1241.