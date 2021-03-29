Prison guard sues AG Shapiro over scuttled prosecution

One of seven prison guards named in a highly publicized sexual abuse case three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The suit accuses Shapiro of malicious prosecution. The charges against after Lackawanna County Prison guard Paul Voglino were ultimately dropped. The suit says Shapiro and his office acted recklessly when they charged Voglino with sexually assaulting a female inmate around 2002 or 2003, and should have known the accuser had fabricated her story in hopes of getting a financial payout. Shapiro’s spokesperson, says the lawsuit is “nothing but grandstanding and an attempt to distract from the abuse” at the prison.