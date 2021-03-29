Quiet weather to start the week but changes are coming

Tonight: Clear. Low: 23-29

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

High pressure slides through the area tonight and quiet weather is on the way. It will be clear tonight with lows in the 20s to around 30. The high slides east of us tomorrow and winds pick up out of the south and push temperatures into the 50s and low 60s. We're dry through the day. Changes come for midweek, though.

Tonight on 12 News we'll let you what these changes on the way for us will mean for precipitation chances and temperatures.