Southern Tier Heart Challenge kicks off leading up to virtual walk on 4/11

(WBNG) -- The 2021 Southern Tier Heart Challenge has begun, as organizers are determined to celebrate despite the pandemic.

The annual event held to support the American Heart Association will be held virtually, same as last year, to mitigate coronavirus concerns.

Instead of one big walk as the event has been in the past, organizers are encouraging people to download the Heart Walk app and log their activity in the weeks leading up to the virtual walk on April 11.

Dan Spence, the chairman for this year's heart challenge, said more than $260,000 has already been raised to benefit the heart association; he said this year's total fundraising goal is $300,000.

Spence said it doesn't just have to be walking to count on the Heart Walk app.

"So this year, unlike in the past when it's just a walk, you're able to log any activity on the Heart Walk App, so whether it's running, biking, dancing, walking, whatever your activity might be, you can log your activity through that app to allow you to participate in this year's virtual heart walk," Spence said Monday.

Spence encourages people who want to participate to walk in solidarity with everyone else next Sunday, April 11.