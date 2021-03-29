Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it’s expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 737 MAX airplanes. The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil and other countries have cleared the plane to resume flying after Boeing changed an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes Dallas-based Southwest expects aircraft capital spending of about $5.1 billion through 2026. Under the deal, Boeing could build more than 600 new 737 MAX jets for the airline through 2031.