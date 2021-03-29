Stuck ship thrusts sleepy Suez Canal village into limelight

AMER, Egypt (AP) — The sleepy farming village of Amer overlooks the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most important waterways. Last week, it was suddenly thrust into the limelight after a massive container ship got stuck in the canal near the village. The contrast between tranquil village life and the busy artery of global shipping is stark. Farmers in Amer eke out a living tending to small fields and livestock, while before them pass vessels carrying millions of dollars’ worth of cargo. But the canal is also a source of intense pride. Area residents are rooting for canal authorities in their battle to dislodge the Ever Given.