Suez Canal blockage adds to pressure points in global trade

Delays in freeing a mammoth container ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal have highlighted still more pressure points in global trade, a year after supply chains were disrupted by the pandemic. Tugboats and salvage crews took advantage of high tides early Monday to partially refloat the Ever Given, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe. It was unclear how long it would take to fully free the canal after moving the ship, which has been stuck for nearly a week, blocking traffic through the critical trade gateway. Some ships were diverting around the continent of Africa, while dozens more were waiting to pass through the vital trade link.