Tolls going up on several spans connecting NJ, Pennsylvania

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — The bistate agency that operates river crossings connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania will raise tolls next month and again in 2024, the first such increases in 10 years. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission approved the increases Monday. Officials cited the decline in passenger car traffic and toll revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the burden of maintaining 13 toll “free” bridges with revenue from its toll bridges. Starting April 11, car tolls increase from $1 to $1.25 for drivers with an E-ZPass account and from $1 to $3 for car drivers who pay cash at seven bridges.