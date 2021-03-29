Vestal parents express frustration with delay in move to four day week for elementary students

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Today was the day elementary school students in the Vestal School District were set to head back to school four days a week, but Friday district officials walked back those plans.

The deal hinged on the delivery of plastic barriers to be placed on student desks being delivered by Friday. That didn't happen due to a shipping delay.

"The Vestal Central School District, its teachers and other staff are equally disappointed in a delay of our transition plan to begin four days per week in-person instruction for our elementary students. This plan has been hampered due to a delayed shipment of desktop barriers that had been

guaranteed to arrive by March 26. Staff at our five elementary schools were very much looking forward to opening for four days/week in-person instruction." The district said in a statement to 12 News.

Many parents who received the message on Friday say their kids were disappointed.

"My son was so excited to go back to school Monday," said Joan Enright of her six-year-old son. "My son cried for 15 minutes on Saturday after I told him the news."

"It was disappointing, he loves his teachers, he loves to see them and he does so much better with the structure," said Sherry Hammaker of her seven-year-old son.

Many parents in the district say they feel it shouldn't have come down to the barriers in the first place.

"We're just now ordering partitions? It's March. I have friends in North Carolina and even other parts of New York who had partitions in August," said Brenda O'Brien, a parent in the district.

"It made it obvious one more time how the lack of planning is impacting our kids," added Christine Nush.

Parents say their frustration is about one thing and one thing only, and that is their children's mental health, saying the continued delay is taking a toll and other districts have made far more progress.

They also dispute the need for the barriers, citing new CDC guidance which removed the recommendation. They also stressed that many districts have been using the barriers to increase capacity for months. In response the school said:

"The NYS Department of Health has yet to weigh in on the recently revised CDC guidelines and continues to recommend the use of desktop barriers. While we understand that a faction of stakeholders is frustrated with the stricter caution followed by the District, we are tasked with looking

out for the safety of students and staff as a whole. We do not feel that following laxer guidelines at this stage would be prudent."

While elementary school students are set to head back four days a week starting April 12, there is still no concrete plan to bring back middle and high school students. The school recently sent out a survey to determine the best way to handle that transition.