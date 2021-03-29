Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death is underway. The judge briefed the jurors Monday in the case that sparked waves of outrage across the U.S. and beyond after bystander video showed white officer Derek Chauvin press his knee to Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Legal experts said they expect prosecutors to play the video to the jury early on to remind jurors of what is at the heart of their case. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said outside the courthouse ahead of opening statements that the trial would be a test of “whether America is going to live up to the Declaration of Independence.”