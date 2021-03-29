Winds are howling

Wind Advisory for Cortland and Tompkins Counties until 9 AM.

Wind Advisory for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties until 12 PM.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-T” 20% High 44 (42-46) Wind NW 10-20 G30+ mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 28 (24-34) Wind NW becoming S 3-8 mph

Windy and seasonably cool today with snow showers. Winds won't be dying down until this evening. However, with light winds and clear skies, it's going to be cold tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s.