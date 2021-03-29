Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May returns to the stand on Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes rolling back into his head, saying he saw Floyd “slowly fade away … like a fish in a bag.” Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, testified Monday that he thought Derek Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd. Before Williams testified, prosecutors led off their case by playing portions of a widely seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest that sent waves of outrage and anger around the globe.