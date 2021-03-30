116 pounds of marijuana recovered from Cortland County traffic stop

(WBNG) -- New York State Police recovered 116 pounds of marijuana following a Cortland County traffic stop Monday.

According to a news release, State Police say troopers saw a vehicle on Interstate 81 traveling at a low speed and failing to maintain a lane.

Troopers then initiated the traffic stop in the Town of Preble and found the 116 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, police say.

Authorities noted 23-year-old Mateo Vargas Vega of Flushing, N.Y. was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, a felony.

Police say Vega was virtually arraigned, released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.