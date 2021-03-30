2 members of Salt Lake City’s ‘Real Housewives’ arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show have appeared in court after being arrested on federal fraud charges related to a telemarketing scheme. Authorities announced that Jennifer Shah and Stuart Smith were arrested Tuesday in Utah on charges unsealed in New York City. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Shah portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on television while Smith is cast as her first assistant. But Strauss says their “so-called business opportunities” they pushed on their victims were actually fraud schemes motivated by greed. Shah and Smith are expected to appear at a virtual New York court hearing Wednesday afternoon.